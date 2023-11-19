A person has been arrested from Tripura on November 18 on charges of vandalizing and setting fire to a 200-year-old temple in Assam's Ratabari under Karimganj district.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused identified as Anwar Ali was arrested from Tripura's Rasabari area by Ratabari Police led by station in-charge Uttam Adhikari and Suraj Dutta

For the unversed, a 200-year-old temple in the Ratabari area of Karimganj, Assam, was reduced to ashes, igniting tensions among the locals on November 6. The incident occurred in the remote tribal village of Damasra, situated in Ratabari's Rareshara tribal village.

In the darkness of the night, miscreants set fire to the ancient temple, which had been a cherished religious site for centuries. It is believed that in the early 1800s, the late Goddess Ram Barman established the temple in the tribal village, where idols of Shiva Parvati and Lakshmi Narayan held a place of reverence. For generations, this sacred place has been at the heart of tribal worship.

Distraught women in the village allege that the miscreants deliberately set the temple ablaze to hurt the religious sentiments of tribal Hindus and are demanding appropriate punishment for the culprits.

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