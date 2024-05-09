In a shocking incident that has sent ripples of fear through the community, Abdul Kalam, a local businessman residing on Badarpur Mission Road in Karimganj, was viciously attacked by unidentified assailants wielding a sharp weapon.

The assault, which occurred under the cloak of darkness, has left Kalam in critical condition, sparking a frenzy of concern among residents in the area.

Eyewitnesses report that the assailants swiftly fled the scene after launching the brutal attack on Kalam within his shop premises.

The victim was quickly rushed to The Srigauri Primary Hospital for emergency medical attention. However, due to the severity of his injuries, he was subsequently transferred to the Silchar Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

Details surrounding the motive behind the heinous attack remain shrouded in mystery, leaving both the local populace and law enforcement authorities baffled.

Despite the swift response of Badarpur police, who arrived promptly at the scene of the crime, the perpetrators managed to evade capture, plunging the community into a state of unease and uncertainty.

Local residents express deep concern over the safety and security of their neighborhood in the wake of this shocking incident.

Many are calling for swift and decisive action from the authorities to apprehend the culprits responsible for this brazen act of violence.

As the investigation unfolds, the police remain tight-lipped about any potential leads or suspects in connection with the assault.

However, they assure the public that every effort is being made to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety of the community.

Meanwhile, prayers and well-wishes pour in for Abdul Kalam's speedy recovery as he battles for his life in the hospital.

The community stands united in solidarity, determined to overcome this harrowing ordeal and restore peace and security to their neighborhood.