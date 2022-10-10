Unidentified miscreants attacked a home guard personnel with sharp weapons in the Kokrajhar district of Assam on October 12.

As per sources, the home guard has been identified as Mohammad Ali (34).

Mohammad Ali, a home guard of Assam Police, was attacked by unidentified persons with an iron rod while he was on duty at Shakti Ashram under the Fakiragram police station in Kokrajhar district.

According to information received from the Fakiragram police station in-charge, home guard Mohammad Ali was on duty at Shaktiashram under Fakiragram police station between 4:30 am and 5:00 am earlier today October 12, when a group of three to four unidentified people attacked him with an iron rod, resulting in serious injures.

After primary treatment at Fakiragram Hospital, Kokrajhar has been admitted to RNB Hospital for better treatment.

Earlier in 2021, an unidentified man killed a home guard personnel at Kajdaha of Bijni in the Chirang district of Assam.

The deceased was working at the Bijni Police Station as a home guard and has been identified as Iyad Ali. Notably, the man was attacked while returning back home from work.

The Bijni police suspected it to be murder related to the deceased family issues.