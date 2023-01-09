An attempt to murder incident at Khairabari in Barpeta road has created a sensation in the area. An attempt was made to kill a teacher by miscreants with a sharp weapon.

The teacher has been identified as Sanwar Hussain. The teacher is a resident of Domani on Barpeta road.

Around 9-30 pm on December 8, the night the teacher was on his way from Barpeta road to his home in Domani on his bike when some miscreants from behind hit the teacher on his back with a sharp weapon. The teacher was on his way home on a bike.

The miscreants sped away on a bike with a sharp weapon on the back of the teacher, as a result of which the teacher collapsed. Locals rushed the teacher to the hospital in Barpeta road but the doctor referred him to Barpeta Medical College in critical condition for better treatment.

It is not known which miscreants are planning to kill the teacher by inserting a sharp rod from behind. The Barpeta Road police are already investigating the sensational incident.

In another incident, Dr Bablu Das, a doctor working at Barpeta Civil Hospital in Kolgachia, was physically assaulted on January 5, 2023.

Also read: Assam: Hardware store owner looted at gunpoint by miscreants in Barpeta - Assam - (indiatodayne.in)

Meanwhile, the three attackers have been arrested by the Kolgachia police.

As per reports, the incident took place at Barpeta Civil Hospital in Kolgachia wherein one doctor identified as Dr Babul Das was physically assaulted by the patient's relatives.

The incident of physical assault on a working doctor triggered adverse reactions across Kolgachia.

It is to be noted that when the relative of the patient asked Dr Babul Das about Dr Zakir Hussain, a doctor in the maternity department, to this, Dr Bablu Das replied with the details, while the patient's relatives physically attacked the doctor in a fit of rage and alleged that the attendants where not addressed properly.

Speaking to the media, the victim's doctor said, "4-5 people came and enquired about Dr Zakir Hussain and replied to visit the next room if not enquire the reception area."

Further, the doctor claimed that the miscreants banged on the door wherein female patients were been examined and charged him claiming, the doctor's attitude was not presentable and started to hit him.

As per police the accused had previous criminal records and served jail in other cases also.

Speaking to the media, Dr Nazirul Islam, the superintendent of the hospital, said Dr Bablu Das answered the questions of the questioners properly and was still clueless about they this incident happened.