Assam: Miscreants blank fire near Dibrugarh by-pass, two held
Locals of Dibrugarh woke up to shocking news after some unidentified miscreants blank fired near Zaika dhaba under Barbaruah police station on February 14.
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Locals of Dibrugarh woke up to shocking news after some unidentified miscreants blank fired near Zaika dhaba under Barbaruah police station on February 14.
The incident took place around 10.45 pm where some miscreants blank fired from a bolero vehicle. Although no injuries were reported, police have nabbed two persons in connection with the incident.
The case is under investigation.
Also read : Assam: Suspected drug peddler injured in police firing in Barpeta
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