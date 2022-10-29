A group of 17 miscreants on October 28 demanded money in the name of Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) in Assam's Kokrajhar district.

The incident took place in Khokhshaguri village under the Gossaigaon sub-division, when they demanded money, from a 36-year-old dumper driver named Jiren Narzary.

The miscreants claimed themselves as members of KLO after Narzary refused to give money to them.

In addition to this, the miscreants also demanded money from other three dumper trucks carrying stones and attacked Narzary as he refused to pay them the money.

''We were with our dumper trucks and suddenly a group of miscreants stopped us and demanded money. We asked them, you all want money for what? They threatened us to give the money. Jiren Narzary was pulled out from his vehicle and he was thrashed brutally,'' an eyewitness said while speaking to the media.

The miscreants fled away from the scene after Narzary shouted for help.

Later, with the help of local people, Narzary was rescued and admitted to Zaraguri Hospital in critical condition from where he was sent to the Behar Mission Hospital for further treatment.

In this regard, the police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

The accused miscreants have been identified as Hitesh Rai, Sanjay Rai, Lanka Roy, Rajesh Roy, Manen Roy, Krishna Roy, Heman Roy, Bhajan Roy, Malen Roy, Kamal Rai, Anu Roy, Prabharat Rai, Pavitra Roy, Natkhtu Roy, Prashanjit Roy, Manu Roy, Ram Kumar Roy.