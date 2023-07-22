The banned armed militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) taking cognizance of reports of miscreants demanding money in the name of the outfit stated that such persons need to be identified by the public and given strictest punishment as they do not belong to the outfit and are misleading the people.

In an official statement released earlier, the outfit said, “ULFA-I wants to clarify through this release that for the last few days, confessions made by a vicious circle who are accused of demanding huge amount of money from different organisations, traders and contractors in Kakopothar by taking the name of the ULFA-I and have been also recently arrested by the police, do not belong to the outfit”.

“The arrested or surrendered members have nothing to do with ULFA-I. Therefore, I appeal to the people of Assam to identify the person who collects money in the name of the organization without succumbing to such fake reports and give strictest punishment in the people's court”, added the press release further.

Earlier, Assam Police apprehended one United Liberation Front of Asom's (ULFA) linkman from Kakopathar in Tinsukia district of the state on July 21.

The arrested linkman, identified as Sanjay Barua, was arrested while he went to collect extortion money from a businessman.

As per the official, the businessman was asked to pay extortion money of Rs 15 lakh and Barua had gone to collect it.

Also read : Assam: ULFA linkman held in Tinsukia while collecting extortion money