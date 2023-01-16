A black flag was found erected outside the residence of United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) general secretary Madhab Chetry on the morning of January 16. Apart from the black flag, a threatening poster saying ‘Madhab Chetry Hosiyar’ under the name of Gorkha Student Union was also put up on the walls of Chetry’s house.



Police were immediately informed about the incident and pulled down the posters as well as the flags erected at Chetry’s house.



Meanwhile, sensation persists in the area following the incident.

An investigation has been initiated into the incident.



It is a developing story. More details awaited.

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