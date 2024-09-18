A petrol pump on DK Road in Dhubri, Assam was looted by bike-borne miscreants on September 16 night

As per sources, three miscreants attacked the staff of the ASTC HP petrol pump, leaving one employee identified as Pintu Kumar Patel injured. The robbers fled the scene after looting over Rs 40,000.

The incident was captured on the petrol pump's CCTV cameras, providing crucial evidence for law enforcement.

Pintu Kumar Patel, who was assaulted during the incident, promptly lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Dhubri Sadar police station.

According to the initial investigation, the assailants arrived on a motorcycle, executing the robbery with precision. Acting swiftly on the evidence gathered, Dhubri police arrested three persons suspected to be behind the incident.

The suspected have been identified as Sanjib Das, Saddam Hussain, and Zakaria Sheikh, all residents of Dhubri. Saddam Hussain hails from Chalakura Part-IV Zakaria Sheikh from Bhashanir Char area, and Sanjib Das from Jogomaya ghat.

The police are currently delving deeper into the case to ascertain the motives behind the attack and to determine if the trio has any past criminal records.

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