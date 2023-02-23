In a shocking incident of violence, miscreants opened fire at a customer service point owner in Kartimari, Tulsibeel in Kokrajhar district of Assam. The incident occurred on February 23 evening, when the owner of the service point, Biswajit Burman, was attacked by five unidentified individuals.

According to reports, the miscreants also looted Rs 2 lakh from Biswajit Burman during the attack. The incident has sent shock waves through the local community, and the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Reacting to the incident, the West Kokrajhar district All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Students' Union demanded a proper probe into the incident. They also called for the authorities to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Speaking to reporters, a spokesperson for the Union said, "We strongly condemn this heinous act of violence and demand that the police conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. We also urge the authorities to take swift action to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice."

Meanwhile, the police have assured the public that they are taking all necessary measures to apprehend the culprits. "We are investigating the matter and have already collected evidence from the crime scene. We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice," a police official said.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, and people are calling for increased security measures to be implemented in the area. The police have assured the public that they are doing everything in their power to ensure the safety of the local residents.

This incident serves as a grim reminder of the importance of maintaining law and order in our communities. The authorities must take swift action to bring the culprits to justice and ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

Earlier on June , 2022, a businessman was seriously injured when unidentified assailants shot at him in the Narabari area under the Serfanguri police station in western Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

According to police, the businessman identified as Sunil Mondol was sitting at the verandah of his house when two armed persons on a bike wearing helmets came and opened fire at him around 8 30 pm.

He sustained bullet injuries near the chest. He was first taken to Serfanguri hospital and later shifted to Lower Assam Hospital in Bongaigaon.

According to the family members of the injured person, the businessman received an extortion demand of Rs 2 lakhs from the militants group Kamatapur Liberation Organization (KLO) a few days back.