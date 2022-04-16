On Saturday morning, several miscreants set fire to a Mahendra Bolero vehicle at the Gauripur Police Station compound in the Dhubri district. The vehicle was confiscated by police officers while attempting to smuggle cattle.

According to Ritu Jyoti Nath, Officer-In-Charge Gauripur, the Bolero vehicle caught fire at about 2.30 a.m. on Saturday, which was reported to the Sentry who was on duty by a truck driver going over the Highway.

The on-duty Sentry immediately notified the fire station, and firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly brought the situation under control.

On the 12th of April, Gauripur police apprehended a Bolero with the registration AS-16-6280, and four cattle were confiscated from the vehicle while attempting to smuggle them into Bangladesh.

More investigation is continuing, and the criminals will soon be behind the bar, according to Nath.