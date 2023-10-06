Sensation prevailed last night at the premises of the Silchar Medical College & Hospital after three miscreants were caught while trying to kidnap an infant from the maternity ward. The three miscreants, which include two women and a man, were caught red handed while they were trying to escape with a newborn from the hospital premises.

Reportedly, the two women had entered the maternity ward at around midnight where they were scouring the place for newborns. One of the mothers in the ward was awake at that moment, while she was attending to her newborn baby as it was crying. The two women convinced the mother to let them handle the baby saying they would calm it down. However, as soon as they held the baby in their arms, they ran off from the ward and tried to escape. The mother made a hue and cry which caught attention of the hospital staff. The hospital security also sprang into action and managed to nab the two women outside the hospital premises, and secured the baby from the clutches of its abductors.

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Police soon arrived at the spot and based on the statement by the two women, a man was also nabbed in connection with the case. All three miscreants have been placed under arrest.

The incident as caused sensation within the premises of the Silchar Medical College & Hospital, with questions being raised on the security arrangement of the hospital.