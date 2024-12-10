Miscreants vandalised a mandap set up for the Sahid Diwas commemoration and tore the flag of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) at the party's Gauripur Anchalik office in Assam's Dhubri.

The incident came to light early morning on December 10 when members of the AGP Gauripur unit discovered the damage.

The act of desecration, viewed as an attack on the sanctity of the upcoming solemn occasion, has left AGP members and supporters in anguish.

The mandap, which was meticulously decorated in preparation for the Sahid Diwas commemoration, was found in a state of disarray. The AGP flag, a symbol of the party’s legacy and pride, was torn down, further intensifying the gravity of the situation.

Rajib Dutta, the secretary of the Gauripur Anchalik office, expressed his condemnation of the act and called for immediate justice.

"This is not just an attack on our party; it is an insult to the sentiments of the people who hold Sahid Diwas in high regard. Such acts of vandalism are intolerable," Dutta stated.

He further informed that a formal complaint has been lodged with the local police, urging them to take swift action against the perpetrators. "We trust that the police will act diligently to identify and arrest the miscreants at the earliest. Such actions must be deterred to preserve the peace and harmony of our region," he added.

The incident has drawn widespread criticism from various quarters, with many calling it an affront to the spirit of Sahid Diwas, a day dedicated to honoring the sacrifices of Assam's martyrs.

As preparations for Sahid Diwas continue, the AGP and its supporters have vowed not to be deterred by the act of vandalism. The incident has also ignited discussions about the need for heightened security around political and cultural events to prevent such disruptive acts in the future.