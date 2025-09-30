Assam: Mising Students’ Union demands probe into mysterious death of youth, coal trader denies allegations

The mysterious death of Migom Bora Doley (40), a resident of Lepong Bokulghuri in North Lakhimpur district, has sparked controversy after the Takam Mising Porin Kébang (TMPK), the All Mising Students’ Union, Margherita Regional Committee lodged a complaint at Namtok Police Station, Changlang district.

As per the complaint, Doley had been missing since September 24 from his rented residence at Siyal Line, Tirap Colliery, Ledo. His body was recovered under suspicious circumstances on September 28 after extensive search operations.

TMPK leaders alleged that the circumstances surrounding Doley’s death “strongly suggest a planned crime rather than a natural demise.” The complaint names Rajen Dutta, a resident of Dhemaji Maskhowa, and Khitish (Kitish) Devnath, owner of Cook Coal Batta in Ledo, as prime suspects. It also claims that Doley was last seen alive in the company of Rajen Dutta shortly before his death.

The complaint demands registration of a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, specifically citing:

Section 103 (Murder)

Section 187 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, etc.)

Section 3(5) (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)

TMPK has called for the “immediate arrest” of the accused and a “thorough investigation” to ensure justice for Doley.

However, when approached by India Today NE, Khitish Devnath denied the allegations, stating: “I have nothing to do with this incident. The allegations made against me are completely baseless.”

Police authorities at Namtok have yet to issue an official statement or confirm whether a formal case has been registered. The case has drawn significant public attention in both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, with the Mising community closely monitoring developments.