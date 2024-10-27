The body of a three-year-old child who had gone missing after a boat accident in Assam's Tipkai River near West Bilasipara was found on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when a boat carrying passengers capsized, leading to a desperate search operation.

According to local sources, the accident left at least 10 individuals injured, while the young girl was reported missing in the aftermath. Her lifeless body was discovered by local residents floating in the river, bringing a tragic end to the search.

Authorities were promptly notified following the discovery, and law enforcement officers soon arrived at the location.

The child’s body was subsequently sent to Dhubri Medical College for a postmortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

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