The two girls who had gone missing from Guwahati's Noonmati locality have been rescued safely from Tihu in the Nalbari district, said police on February 15.

The girls, both Class VII students at Panchadeep Jatiya Vidyalaya in Noonmati, attended the puja in their schools but did not return home.

Family sources reveal that the students initially returned home after the puja but later left again, and there has been no trace of them since. Adding to the worry, both of the girls have turned off their mobile phones.

In a recent update, speaking to the father of one of the missing girls, he said, "I have got to know that my daughter along with her friend has been rescued by the police in Tihu and they will be brought to Noonmati police station shortly.

Further, the father of the victim claimed that one accused identified as Rahul is said to be involved in the disappearance of the two minor schoolgirls from Guwahati, Assam.

Meanwhile, two suspects identified as Rahul and Mithun have been arrested.



Also Read: Assam: Third student goes missing in Guwahati's Noonmati area, parents demand immediate action

Speaking to India Today NE, Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah said, "Currently the girls are being brought back from Tihu to Guwhati and following which we will investigate the matter. It is too early for now to comment anything on this."

According to the victim's father, the girls were lured to jobs in Hyderabad with a bond contract of five years.

On Thursday (February 15) morning, a WhatsApp message surfaced, wherein the message claimed that the girls fled out of their own free will.

The message specified that they were looking to gain success and would work on it for the next five years.

The message further asked the police and media to stay away and not try to track them. All such attempts would be futile, it added.

The veracity of the sender of the message, though remains up for grabs.