The body of a student leader who had been missing for three days was recovered from a pond at Lakshithan Bartal in Dighaldari, near Raha in Assam’s Nagaon district, raising suspicions over the circumstances surrounding his death.

The deceased has been identified as Parash Patar, a resident of Saragaon and general secretary of the Raha regional unit of the All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (Akrasu), a student organisation representing the Koch Rajbongshi community.

According to preliminary information, local residents spotted Patar’s body floating in a pond and alerted the authorities. He had reportedly been missing for the past three days, prompting concern among his family members and acquaintances.

Patar’s family has expressed suspicion that he was murdered as part of a planned conspiracy. However, the circumstances leading to his death remain unclear, and the family’s allegations have not been independently established.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the death and the course of the investigation are awaited.