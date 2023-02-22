The Assam Government in its string of key decisions taken during the state cabinet meeting held on January 12, 2023, extended the Mission Basundhra 2.0 scheme submission date to March 31.



The move has been undertaken to enable all eligible people to avail of benefits under Basundhra 2.0 scheme.

The decision has also been taken in view of the number of applicants who were earlier unable to avail benefits of the programme.



The last date for submission of applications has been revised to March 31, 2023 from January 10, this year. The closing date for all applications has been set to November 14, 2023.



Applicants will be able to submit their application from the comfort of their home.



As per a tweet by Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, “The extension of last dates will enable field level revenue machinery to examine the applications qualitatively, conduct field visits, conduct Sub-Divisional Land Advisory Committee (SDLAC), seek Government approval wherever required, realize premium and grant settlement/confer rights to tenants”.



Applicants need to submit minimum documents on the official website of Mission Basundhara 2.0.



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