In a significant move to reform land management and protect the rights of indigenous communities, the Assam government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, launched 'Mission Basundhara 3.0' on February 16.

This initiative marks the third phase of a comprehensive exercise first initiated in 2021, aimed at streamlining land revenue services and making them more accessible to citizens.

Mission Basundhara 3.0 will further ease out the process of buying and selling of land and end conflicts between families arising out of land boundaries. The name of the land owner will be written on the map. The government will convert the data written by the mandal, circle officer into a map. NOC will not be required in case of purchase and sale of land. Who will get which land will be shared in Mission Bashundhara? After thorough analysis of the map data, government will itself distribute the land to its rightful owner.

'Mission Basundhara 3.0' is designed to ease the rules for providing land rights, particularly focusing on indigenous communities, organizations, and those occupying land without proper rights. A notable feature of this phase is the reservation of revenue villages exclusively for ST (Scheduled Tribes) and SC (Scheduled Castes) communities, ensuring that 100% of inhabitants belonging to these groups are accommodated. This move is expected to facilitate the monetization of properties, enable access to bank loans and other financial facilities, and significantly reduce property-related disputes.

The process for applying under 'Mission Basundhara 3.0' involves selecting the service on the official platform and clicking 'Apply Now,' followed by entering land details, allotment certificate details, applicant details, uploading necessary documents, viewing the application form, accepting the agreement, and finally submitting the application. Applicants can then download the generated Acknowledgement receipt for future reference.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted that the scheme would also address the needs of specific communities such as the tea and Adivasi communities, for whom the 'definition of three generations' requirement will be waived off. Similar provisions are made for the Gorkha community and cooperative societies, which have been occupying land without proper rights. Additionally, people living in specific areas like the Sunsali area of Guwahati and Tea Garden Grant area of Dibrugarh will be given a one-time opportunity to apply for land pattas.

Furthermore, 'Mission Basundhara 3.0' sets the stage for the upcoming 'Mission Basundhara 4.0,' which will focus on the survey and reclamation of char areas, emphasizing the need for a modern land revenue system capable of providing innovative solutions to all land-related problems in the state.

This initiative not only promises to make the buy and sale of land easier but also aims at a comprehensive village-level planning and development, ensuring a brighter future for the indigenous people and other residents of Assam.

Also read: Assam: Police conducts raid against illegal money lenders, arrest two in Chirang