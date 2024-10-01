The Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) in Cachar, in collaboration with the District Administration, held the closing ceremony of the "100 Days Special Awareness Campaign cum Enrollment Drive for Mission Shakti" on Tuesday, October 1.

The event, organised by Sankalp: Hub for Empowerment of Women, marked the conclusion of efforts to raise awareness and promote women's empowerment through government schemes.

The campaign focused on two key components of Mission Shakti—‘Samarthya’ and ‘Sambal’—both aimed at providing resources and support for the welfare and safety of women. A highlight of the ceremony was the promotion of 'Sankalp' and 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' through branded coffee mugs, symbolising the ongoing commitment to these initiatives.

A special video was presented, showcasing the various activities conducted by the District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW) throughout the 100-day campaign.

Dr Khaleda Sultana Ahmed, Additional District Commissioner (WCD), praised the campaign’s success in creating significant awareness about the Mission Shakti components. She noted, "The dedication shown by the District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW) and the involvement of women across Cachar reflect our collective resolve to uplift and support the women of this region."

The event was attended by notable figures including Anjali Kumari, Assistant Commissioner and in-charge DSWO; Dharamdas Debroy, representative of the MLA, Udharbond; and Bandana Bhattacharjee, SDMO & HO, Udharbond BPHC, along with all Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) from the district.

The ceremony concluded with a reaffirmed commitment to continuing efforts under Mission Shakti to ensure the empowerment and safety of women in Cachar.