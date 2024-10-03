In a land dispute that has stirred local sentiments, a retired schoolteacher from Assam, Nagen Kalita, has accused a former student leader, Ramen Singh Rabha, of illegally occupying a portion of his land. Kalita, now in his seventies, claims that the alleged encroachment occurred in 2018 while he was undergoing treatment at a Guwahati hospital. The land in question, approximately half a bigha, is part of a plot Kalita says he purchased in 1978 along with two others in Turukpara village under Boko Revenue Circle.

Kalita accuses Rabha, a former president of the All Rabha Students' Union (ARSU), of strategically taking over the land during Kalita’s absence. "We bought the land together from Belka Rabha in 1978, and I have continued paying the treasury fees for it," Kalita said.

However, Rabha has denied these allegations, asserting that he holds no responsibility for any wrongdoing. In response to the accusations, Rabha said, "I respect Nagen Kalita and request him to reconsider the matter carefully. I did not occupy his land, and I believe he is being misled by a political conspiracy aimed at tarnishing my reputation." Rabha emphasized that Kalita should seek the truth before making any claims.

Rabha further explained his side of the story, detailing how he legally purchased the land from Thaneswar Basumatary in 2018. He added that Basumatary had acquired the property from Pratap Rabha, who in turn had bought it from a series of Rabha family members in 1999. Rabha noted that a room’s foundation was constructed on the land as far back as 2001, long before his own purchase. "If the land was occupied, it wasn’t by me," he argued. "We legally registered the land, took out a home loan, and built our house on it."

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Rabha expressed his frustration with the allegations, describing them as politically motivated. "It is very painful for me and my family. We followed all legal procedures, and if the accusations continue, I will pursue legal action," he stated. Rabha also claimed that when he initially inquired about the land, Kalita admitted that his earlier oversight had allowed others to build on it, suggesting this was a personal mistake rather than Rabha’s fault.

Meanwhile, Sumit Rabha, an executive member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC), called for an impartial investigation, stating, "Both Ramen Singh Rabha and Nagen Kalita are respected individuals in our community. It’s disheartening to see this dispute, and if Kalita’s land was wrongfully occupied, he deserves justice." Sumit urged the local authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter, echoing widespread concern in the community.

The Boko Circle Officer, Dibash Bordoloi, has assured the public that an investigation will be conducted to address the claims and deliver justice where needed. For now, the situation remains unresolved, with both sides holding firm to their respective narratives.