Goalpara Police on October 25 detained the president of the Miya Parishad (Miya Council), M Mohor Ali, for inaugurating the Miya Museum in Assam's Goalpara, following which he was arrested after interrogation.



The development comes after the Goalpara district administration sealed up the Miya Museum on October 25, a day after the museum was inaugurated by the Miya Parishad (Council) at Lakhipur in Dapkarvita under the district.

Ali was been picked up from Lakhipur and brought to Goalpara Sadar police station for interrogation.

Ali was arrested at the end of the interrogation under Ghograpar PS Case no.163/22, U/S- 120(B)/121/121(A)/122 IPC , R/W-Sec -10/13 UA(P) Act.

The minuscule museum was arranged for the preservation of old items that the Miya community in Assam has been using since time immemorial.

The inauguration was attended by hundreds of people from the Miya community as well as invited guests, and officials of the Miya Parishad.

“The museum was opened in the PMAY government house. After getting reports of a Miya museum being inaugurated inside a g house, we came here with a team to seal the premises,” Rajib Gogoi, Circle Officer, Lakhipur, Goalpara said while speaking to the media.

Not happy with the government’s action against the Miya museum, M Mohor Ali, Central President, Miya Council and the owner of the house where the museum was inaugurated said, “I speak and think in with regards to preservation of culture and traditions. If the government has any objection then they should destroy the items put up on display. I express dissatisfaction with the government for keeping me outside of my home. I request the government to break the seal or else I will have to sit in a dharna.”

“Yes, the museum was opened inside my house. Government can set up lakhs of PMAY houses. If I wish to put my house on rent I can do as others are doing. Because I belong to the BPL category, hence the house allotted to me is under the government’s PMAY housing scheme for BPL families. And I have fulfilled all the government’s criteria following which the house has been constructed. Even on the voter’s list, my name appears under this present address. So, the government is doing a grave injustice. I sincerely request CM Sarma to take urgent action against this sealing,” added Mohor Ali.