Amid the Miya museum controversy that has been doing the rounds in the political circle of Assam, the Goalpara district administration sealed the newly inaugurated Miya museum on October 25.

This comes hours after Assam Chief Minister broke his silence on the recently questioned museum in the Goalpara district of Assam.

The notification states "As per the Direction of DC Goalpara this PMAY-G house of Mohar Ali, S/O- Somesh Ali of Village Dapkarbhita is hereby sealed until further order."

“The museum was opened in the PMAY government house. After getting reports of a Miya museum being inaugurated inside a g house, we came here with a team to seal the premises,” Rajib Gogoi, Circle Officer, Lakhipur, Goalpara said while speaking to the media.

Not happy with the government’s action against the Miya museum, M Mohor Ali, Central President, Miya Council and the owner of the house where the museum was inaugurated said, “I speak and think in with regards to preservation of culture and traditions. If the government has any objection then they should destroy the items put up on display. I express dissatisfaction on the government for keeping me outside of my home. I request the government to break the seal or else I will have to sit in a dharna.”

“Yes, the museum was opened inside my house. Government can set up lakhs of PMAY houses. If I wish to put my house on rent I can do as others are doing. Because I belong to the BPL category, hence the house allotted to me is under the government’s PMAY housing scheme for BPL families. And I have fulfilled all the government’s criteria following which the house has been constructed. Even on the voter’s list, my name appears under this present address. So, government is doing a grave injustice. I sincerely request CM Sarma to take urgent action against this sealing,” added Mohor Ali.

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