While the Miya Museum controversy continues to float across political circles of Assam with various leaders expressing their doubts and support for the issue, a new development into the entire matter has caught the security forces on their toes.

In the latest development, three arrested Jihadis who are currently under Nalbari custody, have confessed to being in contact with the Miya museum members.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Superintendent of Police, Nalbari, Pabindra Kumar Nath said, “A few days ago, three jihadis were arrested on suspicion of being AQIS recruiters and who are now being kept under remand of Nalbari police. During interrogation, we found that the arrested persons were in contact with the members of the Miya Museum. Also, the arrested members of the Miya Parishad who were brought to the police station will be interrogated for the same, to ascertain whether they were in contact with the AQIS/ABT members. Apart from the three arrested Jihadis, two others who are suspected to be trained cadres will be brought from Tamulpur to Nalbari police station for interrogation with regards to their terror activities.”

It needs mention that the three arrested Jihadis, identified as Jubair Hussain, Abu Raihan, and Habel Ali have confessed to having helped the Miya Parishad.

Additionally, the Nalbari Police is bringing in two more Jihadis from Tamulpur to interrogate them on their alleged terror activities as well as their contact with Miya Parishad, if any.

Earlier, the police arrested three, including the President and General Secretary of the Assam Miya Parishad (Miya Council) for their alleged association with terror outfits.



The development comes after the controversial 'Miya Museum', set up in a house allotted under PMAY in Assam's Goalpara district, was sealed on Tuesday, October 23.

Notably, two more persons who were arrested earlier by Tamulpur Police, were brought to Nalbari, in connection with the Ghograpar PS Case No.163/22, U/S- 120B/121/121A/122 IPC, R/W Sec-10/13 UA(P) Act.

As per latest reports, a total of five persons have been arrested with regards to the Miya museum controversy identified as Sadeq Ali, Jekibul Ali (both arrested by Tamulpur Police in an earlier case of terror links), Mohar Ali (President of Assam Miya Parishad), Abdul Baten (General Secretary of Assam Miya Parishad), Hazi Abdul Hoque, and Tanu Kumar Dhadumiya (AAP leader).

All the five accused persons were brought to the court, following which Sadeq Ali and Jekibul Ali have been sent to five day police remand while the remaining three have been sent to two days police remand for further interrogation.