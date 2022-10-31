In the latest development to the Miya museum, Assam Special Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh, revealed that the state police has unearthed the link between Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT) along with Miya Parishad's Miya museum in Goalpara.

As per police, AQIS and the ABT reportedly funded the setting up of the Miya museum in the Goalpara district of Assam.

Speaking to media, Assam Special DGP GP Singh on October 31 said, "When we caught four people in connection with the Al-Qaeda affiliated groups from Barpeta, Nalbari, and Tamulpur while interrogating two of them said one Mohar Ali had approached them to seek support in their endeavour and also financial support".

"At that time it was not clear what was the endeavour and why they needed the support. These people have given Rs 10,000 at that time", he added.

Singh also remarked that subsequently, the police came to know about Miya museum which was inaugurated by Mohar Ali in Goalpara district and while connecting the dots, the police came to know the same person named Mohar Ali.

He further said that the state police are also investigating whether Mohar Ali has a link with other banned organizations and also trying to dig out if the support towards Miya museum was one time or has been going on from earlier days.

Earlier on October 26, Speaking to India Today NE, Superintendent of Police, Nalbari, Pabindra Kumar Nath said, “A few days ago, three jihadis were arrested on suspicion of being AQIS recruiters and who are now being kept under remand of Nalbari police. During interrogation, we found that the arrested persons were in contact with the members of the Miya Museum. Also, the arrested members of the Miya Parishad who were brought to the police station will be interrogated for the same, to ascertain whether they were in contact with the AQIS/ABT members. Apart from the three arrested Jihadis, two others who are suspected to be trained cadres will be brought from Tamulpur to Nalbari police station for interrogation with regards to their terror activities.”

It needs mention that the three arrested Jihadis, identified as Jubair Hussain, Abu Raihan, and Habel Ali have confessed to having helped the Miya Parishad.

Additionally, the Nalbari Police has also taken remanded two more Jihadis from Tamulpur to interrogate them on their alleged terror activities as well as their contact with Miya Parishad, if any.

The development comes after the controversial 'Miya Museum', set up in a house allotted under PMAY in Assam's Goalpara district, was sealed on Tuesday, October 23.

Notably, two more persons who were arrested earlier by Tamulpur Police were brought to Nalbari, in connection with the Ghograpar PS Case No.163/22, U/S- 120B/121/121A/122 IPC, R/W Sec-10/13 UA(P) Act.