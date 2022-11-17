A Ministers level meeting will be held between Assam and Mizoram governments on disputed border issues at a city-based hotel on November 17, 2022, at 11.00 AM.

Notably, the home minister of Mizoram and the Border Protection and Development Minister, of Assam will take part in the meeting.

Earlier, the Mizoram government has proposed postponement of border talks with the Assam government which is slated for November 4 in the wake of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the northeastern state, said an official on October 28.

The Home Department additional secretary Lalhriatpuia has written a letter to the Assam government proposing the talks be postponed to November 9 to 11.

"We have asked to postpone the talks and scheduled them from November 9 to 11 in the wake of the upcoming visit of the President. We are waiting for a response from the Assam government, which will fix the new date," he said.

It is to be mentioned here that, on November 16 tension continued to simmer along the Assam-Mizoram border as the residents of a remote village in Hailakandi district are facing the heat with the Mizo’s aggression on one hand and the forest department’s eviction notice on the other.

In fact, on the orders of the state government, the construction work of a commando battalion camp has already begun along the Assam-Mizoram border in the Hailakandi district, putting the residents into oblivion.