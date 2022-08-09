The state representatives of both Assam and Mizoram attended the second round of discussion today in Aizawl, with regards to the decade long border dispute between the two states. Reaffirming the Joint Statement on 5th August, 2021, both Assam and Mizoram agreed to promote and maintain peace and to prevent any untoward incident along the borders. Also, the Deputy Commissioners of the bordering districts of both states will meet at least once in two months.

The meeting that was underway in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl, was attended by the state delegates of Assam and Mizoram. Minister of Border Protection and Development Atul Bora led the Assam group while Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana led the Mizoram delegation.

The states agreed for continued economic activity including cultivation and farming which have been practiced by the people along the borders of the two states with no disturbance in their activities regardless of the administrative control presently exercise by either state at such locations subject to Forest Regulations and after informing the Deputy Commissioners concerned.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Assam Minister Atul Bora who was the state representative for today’s Assam-Mizoram border dispute said, “The main highlight of today’s meeting was on border peace. We have been engaging in various virtual meets with the DCs post that incident (Lailapur flare up along Assam-Mizoram border last year). There have been massive improvements in the cross border interaction. Today’s interaction too was fruitful.”

The High Level delegations of the two states have decided to undertake their next round of meeting at Guwahati during October 2022, where issues and claims will be deliberated in details.

The decade-long border dispute between Assam and Mizoram is primarily the result of two Colonial era demarcations in 1875 and 1933.

While Assam claimed the demarcations established under the 1933 notice as its constitutional boundary, Mizoram acknowledged the demarcation made under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BERF) announced in 1875, which covers sizeable expanses of land that are now part of Assam.