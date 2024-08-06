The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has announced a major boost for inland water transport across the northeastern states with the development of National Waterways (NW) in Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh. This initiative is part of the country's ambitious project to enhance its inland water transport network, which includes 111 National Waterways spread across 24 states.

The IWAI's latest efforts include inviting Expressions of Interest (EoI) for operationalizing key waterways in these states, which are crucial for regional connectivity and economic growth. Notably, National Waterways 62 (Lohit River), 102 (Tlwang River), and 50 (Jinjiram River) will significantly impact Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram, respectively. These waterways are integral to enhancing transportation efficiency and fostering trade in the region.

The focus is on developing these waterways through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models to attract domestic and foreign investments. Despite earlier attempts to secure proposals for riverine ports in Gujarat, the response has been limited, highlighting the need for renewed efforts to attract investment in critical regions.

The development of these waterways is expected to improve logistics, reduce transportation costs, and promote economic integration among the northeastern states, providing a substantial boost to regional development and connectivity.