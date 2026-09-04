Assam-Mizoram rail link hit by soil erosion, several trains cancelled

Train services between Assam and Mizoram have been disrupted after heavy rainfall triggered soil erosion along the railway track between Jamira in Assam and Bairabi in Mizoram on the Katakhal-Bairabi section on September 3.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has started restoration work at the affected site and is closely monitoring the situation. Around 70 metres of railway track, with soil erosion extending up to 40 metres from the track centre, has been affected.

The restoration work is likely to take some time as the affected site has no direct road access, making it difficult to transport men and materials to the location.

As a result, several train services have been cancelled or curtailed.

Train number 15610 Sairang-Guwahati Express will remain cancelled for journeys commencing on September 5, 7 and 9. Train number 15609 Guwahati-Sairang Express will be cancelled for journeys commencing on September 6 and 8.

Train number 55667 Silchar-Bairabi Express will remain cancelled from September 5 to 9, while train number 55668 Bairabi-Silchar Express will be cancelled from September 6 to 10.

Train numbers 55669 Silchar-Sairang Express and 55670 Sairang-Silchar Express have also been cancelled on specified dates between September 6 and 10.

Some long-distance services will operate only on a truncated route. Train number 15610 Sairang-Guwahati Express commencing its journey on September 6 and 8 will originate from Hailakandi and remain cancelled between Sairang and Hailakandi.

Train number 13126 Sairang-Kolkata Express, scheduled to commence its journey on September 7, will also originate from Hailakandi, with services cancelled between Sairang and Hailakandi.

On the Guwahati-Sairang route, train number 15609, scheduled to commence its journey on September 5, 7 and 9, will terminate at Hailakandi, with the Hailakandi-Sairang section cancelled.

Similarly, train number 13125 Kolkata-Sairang Express commencing on September 5 will be short-terminated at Hailakandi, while train number 20508 Anand Vihar Terminal-Sairang Express commencing on September 6 will also terminate at Hailakandi.

NFR said restoration efforts are being undertaken while the condition of the track and progress of repair work are being continuously assessed. Further updates on train operations will depend on the progress of restoration work.