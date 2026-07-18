Assam, Mizoram step up tourism partnership to attract more visitors

Assam and Mizoram have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the tourism sector, with both states aiming to increase tourist footfall and jointly promote the Northeast as a leading travel destination.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Mizoram Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar and Assam Tourism Minister Ajanta Neog at the latter's official residence in Guwahati on Saturday, officials said.

During the meeting, Hmar highlighted Mizoram's growing tourism potential, noting that visitor numbers have risen significantly since the state was connected to the railway network in September last year. He said Assam remains the biggest source of tourists travelling to Mizoram, making closer coordination between the neighbouring states important for further growth.

"Most tourists visiting Mizoram come from Assam," Hmar said, adding that this "underscores the need for stronger cooperation" in tourism-related activities. He expressed confidence that the partnership between the two states would continue to expand.

Neog said the Assam government was committed to deepening tourism ties with Mizoram, describing the collaboration as beneficial for both states.

The two ministers agreed that their tourism departments should work in a more structured and coordinated manner to promote travel between the states and improve tourism initiatives.

They also emphasised that sustained cooperation among all northeastern states would be key to establishing the region as one of India's most attractive tourism destinations, according to an official release.