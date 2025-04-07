Officials from Assam and Mizoram are set to meet on April 25 in Guwahati for a fresh round of discussions aimed at resolving their long-standing border dispute, according to Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga.

The talks, to be held at the official level, come after months of delay. Assam had initially proposed a meeting in March, but Mizoram declined due to a state assembly session and a visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Mizoram is currently finalising its delegation, which is likely to be led by Home Secretary Vanlalmawia.

The core of the dispute lies in conflicting interpretations of colonial-era boundary demarcations — the 1875 Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation favoured by Mizoram and a 1933 Survey of India map recognised by Assam. With no clear ground demarcation, both states lay claim to overlapping territory along a 164.6-km border, involving three districts on each side.

Tensions have periodically flared, most notably in July 2021, when a violent clash near Mizoram’s Vairengte village left seven people dead and dozens injured.

Since then, the two states have held four rounds of ministerial-level talks and several lower-level negotiations. The last high-level meeting took place in Aizawl in August 2023, where both sides agreed to maintain peace and continue dialogue.

Further ministerial discussions will be scheduled based on the outcome of this month’s official-level talks. (PTI)