Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Febryary 23 said that Government targets Raijor Dal and he has been a victim of the state government's order of reopening a UAPA case registered against him in 2019.



Speaking to reporters after the court hearing, Gogoi revealed that the NIA court has decided to wait for the Supreme Court's decision on his bail plea, which will be heard on February 24.

He further added that the court will not take any further proceedings until after the Supreme Court hearing, which will be crucial for him. If the Supreme Court denies him bail, then on February 28, his fate will be decided, he lamented.

Additionally, he expressed his regret at not being able to attend a major event in Sivasagar featuring Zubeen Garg and Manas Robin due to his court appearance.

It may be noted that earlier, granting interim protection to Akhil Gogoi, the Supreme Court had directed against the further arrest Akhil Gogoi in connection with the matter till the case remains subjudice.

On February 21, the Supreme Court granted Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi protection from arrest related to the anti-CAA protests case and suspected Maoist links and further sought response from the NIA on his plea.

Akhil Gogoi had moved the apex court against the February 9 order of the Gauhati High Court which allowed the special NIA court in Assam to proceed to frame charges against him in one of the two cases.

A bench consisting of justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal noted, “Let notice be served on the standing counsel for the State (NIA), for the limited purpose of considering the grant of protection to the petitioner from arrest pursuant to the impugned order, returnable on February 24, 2023. In the meantime, the petitioner ( Akhil Gogoi) shall be protected against arrest in connection with FIR bearing ... dated December 14, 2019, Police Station NIA, Guwahati.”

The high court had allowed the NIA to seek framing of charges in the special court against Akhil Gogoi and three associates of his, namely Dhajya Konwar, Manas Konwar and Bitu Sonowal, in connection with anti-CAA protests and suspected Maoist links. The order came based on the appeal of the NIA challenging the order of a special NIA court to give clean chit to the four.