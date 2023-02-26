In a swift reaction to the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi condemned the arrest and demanded his immediate release. He accused the BJP of exposing its autocratic rule by arresting opposition leaders on various pretexts.

"The BJP is the most corrupt party in the country, and it is nothing but a needle to call the leaders of other parties corrupt," Gogoi said in a statement. "By arresting opposition leaders, the BJP is trying to silence their voices and suppress dissent."

Gogoi appealed to all opposition parties in the country to unite and rise up against the fascist policies of the BJP. "We need to stand together to protect our democracy and our fundamental rights," he said.

The arrest of Sisodia has triggered widespread condemnation from opposition parties, who have accused the BJP of using the police to target political opponents. The BJP has denied the allegations and said that the police are acting independently.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested on February 26 by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged corruption in the now-withdrawn liquor policy of Delhi. He will be produced in court on february 27.

Manish Sisodia, Delhi's finance, excise and education minister, was being questioned by the Central agency since morning and the expected arrest came after over nine hours. He is the second Delhi minister to be arrested since Satyendar Jain.

While Sisodia's arrest was anticipated by his and his party, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of Delhi, it is not known whether a protest will be held tonight. On February 26 morning, a protest by the Aam Aadmi Party was broken up and several leaders and workers were detained.

The police have made elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order, turning Delhi into a virtual fortress with multiple blockades and check-points. Police teams have been deployed outside Mr Sisodia's house and the CBI office.