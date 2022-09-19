Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has been suspended once again on the last day of the ongoing Assam Assembly on September 19, 2022, for opposing the medium of instruction policy and exceeding the allowed time.

Gogoi objected to the issue of medium policy and protested when he was asked to sit by Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

He also alleged that the National Education Policy (NEP) was misinterpreted and accused the Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu of the same.

Since Gogoi had also exceeded the time given by the speaker, he demanded more time which led to his suspension.

Recently, the Assam government has proposed to improvise the teaching curriculum from the class 3 standard, wherein maths and science subjects will be taught in English, however, the opposition has come down heavy on the same.

Earlier on September 12, it was decided that the topic on this would be discussed separately and September 19 was chosen.

Further speaking to the media, Sivsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi alleged that the BJP-led state government also wants to open at least 5-10 English medium schools in all the districts of the state.