In Sivasagar, the flood situation has reached critical levels, with Akhil Gogoi, the MLA from the Sivasagar constituency, assessing the damage and coordinating relief efforts. The city has been severely affected, particularly in the 14, 10, and 1 number wards, where floodwaters have inundated homes and displaced numerous residents.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Akhil Gogoi, who was in Guwahati at the time, ensured the deployment of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to assist with rescue and relief operations. The local administration, along with the water resource and disaster management departments, worked tirelessly throughout the night to provide aid and support to those affected by the floods. Boats have also been deployed to navigate the submerged areas.

The severity of the flood situation in Sivasagar is evident, as the water levels in the Dikhow River have risen well above the danger mark. This continuous rise in water levels has prompted concerns about further inundation and the potential sinking of vast areas if not effectively controlled.

Numerous villages, including Shalmaria and Na Pam, have been severely affected, leaving homes submerged and rendering schools inaccessible. The administration has issued an appeal urging residents to evacuate to safer locations for their own well-being.

The NDRF teams have been working to provide assistance and create safe spaces for those affected by the floods. However, the situation remains challenging, with water levels reaching chest-high in some areas, exacerbating the difficulties faced by the affected population.