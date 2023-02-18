Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has written a letter to the Prime Minister urging the Union Government to set up a new airport in Sivasagar for development of transport and communication in the district.

Enumerating the recent announcement made by the government of five archaeological sites including Sivasagar as ‘Iconic Sites’ in India in the central budget for the financial year 2020-21, Akhil Gogoi stated that the district needs major emphasis on development of transport and communication without which, the development of Sivasagar district into an ‘Iconic Site’ will not be possible.

“I would like to emphasise that without the development of transport and communication at Sivasagar without the establishment of an airport at Sivasagar, the development of Sivasagar into an ‘Iconic Site’ could not be possible. As per my observation, Sivasagar has enough land for the establishment of an airport which would contribute immensely towards the development of transport and communication of the Sivasagar district”, mentioned Akhil Gogoi in his letter addressed to the Prime Minister.

“In the present times, Sivasagar known for its rich oil reserves has contributed greatly towards the growth and development of the nation. With the presence of the Head Office of Assam Asset at Sivasagar district, the strategic importance of Sivasagar could be comprehensively gauged where many employees are from the rest of India and many high level delegations visits Sivasagar due to its industrial significance. But due to the absence of an airport at Sivasagar, many people have to suffer the hurdles of either going to Guwahati, Dibrugarh or Jorhat for the flights which feels highly inconvenient for the tourists, researchers, academicians, employees visiting ‘to and fro’ Sivasagar”, concluded Gogoi.

It needs mention here, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 30 promised an ambitious scheme for the ultimate protection, conversation, maintenance, and restoration of the tangible heritage sites of Sivasagar including Rang Ghar, sattras, and monasteries located in the district.

PWD has submitted a project plan that includes acquiring 83 bigha of land in order to improve facilities at the iconic structure.

Chief Minister Sarma also takes responsibility for the actual completion and beautification of Rang Ghar, stating that a state-of-the-art auditorium, gallery, MP theatre, and heritage village will be built on 83 bighas of land.

It was also decided that funds would be allocated in the budget for the next financial year and that the Rang Ghar as well as the Talatal Ghar, would be included in the ambit of beautification.

The state government has chalked out a realistic plan to give a new look to the state-of-the-art theatre, heritage village, and indigenous village surrounding the Rang Ghar.

The chief minister who arrived in Sivasagar from Jorhat on January 30, announced the state government’s plans.



Also read : Assam government to project Sivasagar’s iconic Rang Ghar on World Tourism Map