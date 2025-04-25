Assam's opposition All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam, was sent to four days’ police remand on April 25. The move comes after Islam was charged with sedition for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said.

Nagaon Chief Judicial Magistrate Monoshreeporna Khound heard arguments from both sides and allowed his police remand for four days, they said.

The three-time MLA was arrested on Thursday on sedition charges after he made "misleading and instigating statements in public, which went viral and had potential to create an adverse situation".