Assam MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi today appealed to ULFA-Independent commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah to return to the mainstream and join peace talks.

Speaking to the media, Kurmi said that several militant outfits in the Northeast have joined the mainstream and have signed peace treaties. He said that Paresh Baruah should also come forth and join the mainstream.

"I have talked to Paresh Baruah several times over phone. I like talking to him. I want to appeal to him to come forward and join the peace talks process. Once upon a time, the LTTE were such a fiercen group. But today they are finished. Nobody has won a war with arms. We saw Laden crumble before our eyes. The Naxal affected areas were once suffering. Today their effect has gone down. The Adivasis have also come to the mainstream after signing a treaty. All outfits have signed peace treaties. Everyone wants that Assam should progress. Now the ULFA without Paresh Baruah have also signed a peace treaty," said Kurmi.

Kurmi further stated that Paresh Baruah is someone thinks for the good of Assam and hence he should join the mainstream and serve the people.

"I want to tell Paresh Barua is that he is a good man, and someone who thinks for Assam. Several former militants have joined politics and are today serving the people. He should also come to the mainstream and renounce arms and work for the people. I request to him as a younger brother," said Kurmi.

Kurmi's appeal to Paresh Baruah comes at a time when the ULFA-I commander-in-chief said that he is open to discussions with the government if restoration of state's sovereignty made agenda of discussion.

Paresh Baruah while speaking to several media outlets in Assam on December 30 said that he is neither upset nor upbeat with the tripartite agreement. "We are open to discussion keeping in mind the history and principles of the state. There is no problem discussing our core issue. Just discussing our core issue will not mean that it is against the Constitution of India. Discussion of the issue should not scare anyone".