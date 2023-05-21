In a strong statement regarding the imposition of section 144 in Guwahati, Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi, representing the Raijor Dal, demanded the immediate lifting of the law. Speaking at a press conference, Gogoi criticized the government's decision, calling it undemocratic and urging for the creation of a democratic atmosphere in both the state and the country.

Expressing his concerns, Gogoi highlighted an incident in Sivasagar where individuals were allegedly called and coerced into signing a bond prohibiting them from protesting for a year. He deemed this act as unfortunate and labeled it as autocratic and dictatorial. Furthermore, he criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of undemocratic actions.

"We demand that the government refrain from such practices in the future and promptly lift section 144," Gogoi asserted.

Questioning the sudden imposition of section 144, Gogoi argued that it indicated an attempt to curtail the rights of the people. He accused the government of imposing the order undemocratically, asserting that it was not in favor of democracy.

Referring to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's previous statements about the favorable situation in Assam, Gogoi questioned the need for section 144 if everything was under control. He expressed concern over the ban on protests, rallies, and gatherings in the state.

Gogoi expressed his perplexity, stating, "If everything is fine and people are engaged in productive work, then why ban protests? Why is the government so afraid?"

He further criticized the government for allowing praises for Himanta Biswa Sarma while suppressing any opposing voices. Gogoi labeled the current government as undemocratic and accused it of attempting to destroy democracy out of fear of people's protests.

Addressing the issue of government involvement in syndicates, Gogoi argued that people had the right to speak out and protest against it. He emphasized that citizens should not be limited to supporting the government alone.

Raising a recent Supreme Court verdict granting decision-making power to the elected government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Gogoi highlighted the importance of maintaining a federal structure and democracy.

In response to the prohibitory orders, the Guwahati police have implemented section 144 CrPC to ensure peace and tranquility in the city. The order prohibits gatherings of more than five people within the city limits.