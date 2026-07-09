Assam MLA flags illegal logging along Meghalaya border, seeks action against forest encroachment

Boko–Chaygaon MLA Raju Mesh raised the issue of alleged large-scale illegal logging in the Lampi area along the Assam–Meghalaya border during the ongoing Budget Session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly, accusing authorities of failing to stop the destruction of forests under the West Kamrup Forest Division.

Drawing the Assembly's attention to the matter, Mesh said he received information on July 2 from Lampi village headman Krishna Chetry about trucks bearing Meghalaya registration numbers allegedly transporting illegally felled timber with the help of traders.

Acting on the complaint, the MLA visited Lampi on July 3 along with Co-District Commissioner Priyanshu Bharadwaj, Boko Revenue Circle Officer Krishna Arjun Barman, RHAC Executive Member Arjun Chetry and other officials. During the inspection, the team allegedly found trucks and individuals from Meghalaya engaged in felling trees and moving timber across the interstate border.

Mesh also told the House that when officials questioned the officer in charge of the Lampi police outpost, he admitted that such activities had been continuing for a long time in the disputed border area. According to the MLA, the officer cited the absence of patrol vehicles as a key reason for the lack of enforcement.

Urging the Forest Minister to intervene, Mesh called for immediate measures to curb illegal logging and strengthen protection of the forested border region.

Residents of Lampi have repeatedly alleged that illegal felling of valuable timber, including sal and teak, has continued for years despite the presence of forest offices, protection ranges and security personnel under the West Kamrup Forest Division. They claimed that the authorities have failed to take effective action against timber smugglers.

Local residents also appealed to the Meghalaya government to ensure the protection of forests, saying environmental conservation should take precedence over state boundaries. They argued that those involved in destroying forests "cannot belong to any state" and should be treated as criminals, adding that safeguarding forests is essential for the survival of future generations.

Apart from the forest issue, Mesh highlighted the difficulties faced by Lampi residents due to the absence of land ownership documents. He urged the Assam government to provide land pattas and improve basic infrastructure by ensuring access to safe drinking water, public transport, including a bus service, and mobile network connectivity through the installation of telecom towers.