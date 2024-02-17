Assam's Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, has openly challenged the Indian National Congress to suspend him from the party.

This comes after the Congress MLA from Karimganj North constituency extended his support towards Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for inclusive development.

The exact reasons for this daring move remain unclear. Further details are awaited.

Speaking to the media, the Congress MLA said, "I have not put my foot in two boats...I don't mind getting suspended. Now an environment is created if anyone from Congress greets or welcomes Himanta Biswa Saarma then, the former will be suspended...they have the power to suspend let them so. But with great grief, I must say while slamming Himanta Biswa Sarma the Congress party is insulting the Assamese, Bodo, and Bengali community."

Further Purkayastha said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is not the CM for one person but for over three crore people, he is not an individual.



Also Read: Assam: Congress expels Golaghat district president after his pic with Himanta Biswa Sarma goes viral

"If an MLA from a constituency goes to the chief minister for any work, there are strict instructions which disallow us to go to the minister or the chief minister or Vidan Sabha or Lok Sabha...this is what Congress has become now," he added.

Purkayastha also claimed that one must admit to the fact that Himanta Biswa Sarma is the third most popular chief minister of India and the person who is working towards the development of the state, one must acknowledge him/her.

Purkayastha also dared the state unit of the Congress party to suspend him for lending his support to Himanta Biswa Sarma.

It is to be mentioned here that the Congress MLA has recently resigned from the post of state working president.

Making an explosive comment on the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Purkayastha said that the state unit does not have the guts to fight in other constituencies, rather they are only focusing on two constituencies- Nagaon and Karimganj.

"The day has come when out of 14 constituencies, the election is going on in two constituencies, Nagaon and Karimganj. We thought leaders would come up from other constituencies also and the proposal has also been given but if they do not have courage then what to do," he added.