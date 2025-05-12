A Maha Vishnu Yajna was organised in Assam's Baksa in honour of the brave soldiers defending India's borders. Organized to pray for the well-being and success of the nation's armed forces, the religious event drew significant local participation, including that of local legislator Phanidhar Talukdar.



MLA Talukdar, while extending his prayers during the yajna, underscored the importance of supporting the security personnel who stand guard at the nation’s frontlines.



Complementing the spiritual gathering, Talukdar also laid foundation stones for a slew of developmental projects aimed at boosting infrastructure in the region. Under his initiative, construction work for new auditorium halls valued at Rs 50 lakh has been sanctioned across multiple locations within the Manah constituency—namely Labdanguri, Barapeta, Gati, and Saudorbitha.



According to officials, each hall is budgeted at Rs 12 lakh and is expected to serve as a key public space for cultural and community events.



Several party workers and well-wishers accompanied the MLA during the day-long programmes, marking both a spiritual and developmental stride in Baksa district.