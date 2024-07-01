Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia, on July 1, inspected the areas affected by flood in Assam's Gelabil amid the rising levels of River Brahmaputra.

Saikia shared visuals of his inspection in a post on X.

The Brahmaputra river has reported a surge in water level as Assam has been reeling under severe flooding amid torrential rains lashing the state over the past few days, further submerging 4,113.27 hectares of crop area and affecting 411 villages.

The escalating water levels prompted the Inland Water Transport Department to suspend all ferry operations between Nimati Ghat and Aphalamukh. Additionally, the Nimati-Kamalabari ferry service has been halted from this evening as a precautionary measure.

ALSO READ | Assam DGP issues advisory as floods increase wildlife risks on highways

The incessant rainfall has also inundated large parts of the state.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the floods have impacted nearly 1.34 lakh people, including 33,760 children, across seven districts: Kamrup, Karimganj, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Tinsukia, and Lakhimpur.