Chamaria MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed has been appointed as an observer by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for its nationwide ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ campaign, aimed at raising concerns over electoral rights and the integrity of the voting process.

According to a press release issued by AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal on October 16, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the appointment of observers to oversee the campaign across clusters of districts in different parts of the country. Ahmed is among 208 observers appointed nationwide.

The appointments have come into immediate effect. The observers are responsible for coordinating and monitoring campaign activities in their respective areas.

The Congress campaign seeks to highlight alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and voting procedures, raise concerns over the exclusion of eligible voters and advocate greater transparency in the electoral process. It also aims to mobilise public support around the protection of voting rights and accountability in democratic institutions.

As part of the initiative, the appointed observers are expected to coordinate with party units and oversee the implementation of campaign activities across their assigned district clusters.

Ahmed's appointment assigns the Chamaria legislator an organisational role in the Congress's nationwide campaign, which places electoral rights and the integrity of the democratic process at the centre of its outreach.