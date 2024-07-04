Chaygaon MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, accompanied by Goroimari Circle Officer Samir Choudhury, OC Goroimari Police Station Bhagawan Deka, and officials from PWD, Health, and other departments, visited flood-affected areas under the Goroimari circle in Kamrup District.



The recent floods have critically impacted Assam, affecting a total of 281 villages in Kamrup District, with 40 villages under the Goroimari circle severely hit.

During the visit, Circle Officer Choudhury highlighted that most of the affected villages are situated in the middle of the Brahmaputra River. MLA Ahmed and his team assessed the highland areas where villagers, along with their livestock, have taken temporary shelter. Ahmed assured the provision of animal feed starting Thursday, announcing the distribution of 1020 quintals of animal grain to the 40 flood-affected villages in the Goroimari circle.

Ahmed also urged the health department to establish medical camps, particularly for children. Addressing concerns over drinking water, he promised to set up tube wells in every highland area situated in the middle of the Brahmaputra River. The floods have affected over 8,000 people and more than 30,000 livestock.

The district administration, on high alert for flood victims, has SDRF and NDRF teams on standby for any rescue operations. The affected revenue circles include Kamalpur (45 villages), North Guwahati (26 villages), Chamaria (28 villages), Kayan (12 villages), Rangia (16 villages), Hajo (72 villages), Goroimari (40 villages), and Palashbari (42 villages).

"The district administration is on alert for the flood victims. SDRF and NDRF teams are on standby to rescue from any dangerous situation," added MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed.

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