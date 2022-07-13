Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, who is always in the limelight for his outspoken nature, has once again grabbed social media attention for donning the hat of a teacher .

In his latest avatar, 44-year-old Kurmi was seen giving lessons on policy making to the students of classes IX and X of the Mariani High Secondary Girls School.

With summer vacations in place, the Mariani MLA dedicated some free time from his busy political life to teach the girl students on policy making in addition to counselling them on their careers.

The students expressed their happiness when the MLA visited the school early morning and greeted him with great enthusiasm.

A popular figure, MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi has donned many avatars in recent years. Be it enacting roles during ‘Bhaonas’ or carrying gunny bags on his back, Kurmi has done it all.

It needs mention here days after resigning from the Congress and the Mariani assembly seat, four-time legislator Rupjyoti Kurmi joined the BJP in June of 2021.

The legislator’s joining came as a massive surprise as he had condemned several of the ruling party’s policies in the past – most prominently its move to enact the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

Even after his resignation from the Congress party, Kurmi continues to remain a popular and an influential figure in Mariani.

Kurmi had defeated Ramani Tanti of Bharatiya Janata Party by 2,446 votes in the Assam Assembly election in 2021.

Kurmi, who a prominent member of the tea tribe communtity, is the son of former Congress minister late Rupam Kurmi.