Assam MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi pledges Organ Donation at GMCH

Moriani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi took part in an organ donation initiative at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), promoting the message “Organ Donation, Gift of Life.”

The programme focused on creating greater awareness about organ donation and encouraging people to consider pledging their organs to help patients in need of life-saving transplants.

During the programme, Manas Pratim Mahanta, Assam Yuva Morcha state executive member, also completed the formalities for pledging his organs in the presence of MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi.

Kurmi’s participation highlighted the importance of public representatives and community leaders supporting initiatives aimed at encouraging organ donation and spreading awareness about the potential impact of such pledges.

The programme at GMCH concluded with the formal completion of the organ donation pledge, reinforcing the message that organ donation can provide an opportunity to save or improve the lives of others.