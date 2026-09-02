Assam: MLA Sanjay Kishan inspects flood, erosion-hit Rangagara Tea Estate

Tinsukia MLA Sanjay Kishan visited Rangagara Tea Estate to assess the situation arising from incessant flooding and riverbank erosion that have severely affected normal life and infrastructure in the tea garden.

During his visit, Kishan inspected several areas affected by the floods and erosion and took stock of the problems faced by residents and workers of the tea estate.

The MLA interacted with people associated with the tea garden and heard their concerns regarding the damage and difficulties caused by the continuing flood and erosion.

Kishan assured the affected residents that he would discuss the situation with the concerned departments and authorities and push for necessary measures to address the problems in the affected areas.

He also visited the Rangagara Tea Estate Primary School and hospital to assess the impact of the flood situation on these essential facilities.

The MLA stressed the need for urgent steps to restore normalcy and address the problems caused to public life and infrastructure by the flood and erosion.