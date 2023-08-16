Assam BJP MLA from Guwahati East constituency Siddharth Bhattacharya has rubbished all claims of his involvement in the alleged suicide of party worker Indrani Tahbildar.

This comes after a telephonic conversation between Indrani Tahbildar and BJP leader Dwijen Deka went viral on social media, wherein allegedly MLA Siddharth Bhattacharya's name came to the fore.

Further, the telephonic conversation between the duo also stated that the photos of Indrani Tahbildar with Anurag Chaliha, a member of BJP Kisan Morcha went viral only because of MLA Siddharth Bhattacharya.



Also Read: Assam: Accused Anurag Chaliha shifts blame to Abhimanyu Das in Indrani Tahbildar's death, pleads innocence

Recating to the viral audio clip, in a letter to the State BJP president, Bhabesh Kalita, MLA Siddharth Bhattacharya wrote, "My name has been mysteriously mentioned repeatedly in connection with the suicide of a party worker. Some people have raised various questions about mentioning my name in telephone conversations."

The MLA has also asserted that as the state BJP has not given him any special responsibilities hence he has been made a scapegoat.

Siddharth Bhattacharya also demanded the state president investigate the incident and take stringent action against the accused.

"I request you to ensure that the incident is properly investigated. The persons involved in the matter should be given due punishment. If there is any evidence that I am involved in this incident, the party should make appropriate punishment for me," the MLA added.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam unit on Saturday expelled the invitee member of BJP Kisan Morcha, Anurag Chaliha from the party’s primary membership.

The decision to expel him from the primary membership of the party was taken by BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita for his alleged involvement in the controversy surrounding the death of Indrani Tahbildar.

the BJP Kisan Morcha Secretary allegedly committed suicide by taking a drug overdose. The incident was reported at around 5.30 pm.

It is also suspected that the said BJP Kisan Morcha leader was in an extra-marital affair with Chaliha who was staying at her residence as a tenant.

Meanwhile, Assam Police sources today revealed that the BJP Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar was suffering from acute stress disorder for the last couple of months and was consuming sleeping tablets.

The police during the investigation recovered a box full of sleeping pills near the body at her residence in Guwahati.

It was estimated that the deceased purposely ingested more than 60 sleeping pills in order to commit suicide.