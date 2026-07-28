Assam MLAs, barring Raijor Dal, to donate one month's salary for flood relief

Members of the Assam Legislative Assembly, barring those from the Raijor Dal, on Tuesday announced that they would donate one month's salary towards the relief and rehabilitation of people affected by the devastating floods in the state.

The announcement received support from legislators across party lines. Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass said he and Deputy Speaker Habbey Teron would each donate one month's salary. He also announced that all Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat staff would contribute one day's salary towards flood relief and rehabilitation.

Welcoming the initiative, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika said all BJP MLAs would donate one month's salary.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator Sherman Ali, the party's lone MLA in the Assembly, also announced that he would contribute one month's salary.

Leader of the Opposition Wajed Ali Choudhury said the Congress had already been providing flood relief over the past few days and confirmed that all Congress MLAs would donate one month's salary.

AIUDF MLA Mazibur Rahman said that although party president Badruddin Ajmal had already donated substantially towards flood relief, all AIUDF legislators would also contribute one month's salary. Earlier this week, Ajmal announced a personal contribution of Rs 2 crore towards flood relief and rehabilitation after visiting affected areas in Charaideo and Sivasagar. He also urged the Centre to announce a special relief package of Rs 10,000 crore for Assam, saying the scale of destruction required long-term rehabilitation and a coordinated humanitarian response.

AGP MLA Prithiraj Rava said all legislators from his party would donate one month's salary, while BPF MLA Paniram Brahma announced that all BPF MLAs would do the same.

However, the Raijor Dal did not make any announcement. Party MLA Mehboob Muktar was present in the House but did not speak on the issue.

The Speaker thanked all legislators and Assembly staff for extending support to the flood relief efforts.

The announcement comes as Assam continues to grapple with widespread flood damage, particularly in Upper Assam.

Meanwhile, the BJP has launched a statewide fundraising drive among its workers to support relief measures. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the party plans to distribute clothes to two lakh women and two lakh children in the severely affected districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat.

Sarma said the initiative would require around Rs 12 crore and appealed to BJP workers to contribute. He added that party workers from outside Assam had also assured support and expressed confidence that the required amount would be raised within the next few days.

The chief minister said donations of up to Rs 2,000 could be handed over to local BJP MLAs, while larger contributions should be deposited into the Assam BJP's bank account.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika announced that the state government would distribute paddy seeds and seedlings free of cost to flood-affected farmers in Jorhat, Sivasagar and Charaideo within the next four to five days. He said he would personally monitor the distribution process.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who recently visited flood-hit areas, reiterated the Centre's commitment to assisting Assam and said the Union government was working closely with the state administration to ensure timely relief and the delivery of essential supplies to affected families.